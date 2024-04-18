Long Beach Police Department facing officer shortage, looks to hire new cadets

As of last month, the department is down more than 100 sworn positions.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- As the city of Long Beach gets ready to host one of its biggest events of the year, the Acura Grand Prix, the Long Beach Police Department is deploying its resources to ensure the public's safety.

However, it comes at a time when the department faces staffing issues.

"Our staffing is at a critical low right now," said Lt. Rich Chambers, president of the Long Beach Police Officers' Association. "The greatest number of vacancies I've seen in over 25 years."

"We're budgeted for just over 800 officers; I think it's about 824 right now, to help keep a community of about 500,000 people safe," said Chambers.

He said they're losing officers to early retirement and other agencies, and also noted that people are not interested in becoming officers right now.

To make up for the shortage, all police officers and detectives are working two extra shifts in patrol each month.

"An example is that a detective would normally just be tasked with investigating one of these crimes once they occurred, but that detective right now also has the responsibility of going out and putting a uniform on and working a patrol shift a number of times per month to make sure we have enough officers on the streets," explained Chambers, who said that puts a strain on resources.

The department is offering incentives to recruit new officers, but Chambers said current California laws are pushing potential hires away.

"While we're trying to attract the right people to come in and work in this career; we're doing it at the same time that people believe that if they come in and do this job, they come in to try to help protect the community, that their hands are going to be tied," he said.

Once they fix that problem, Chambers said they would be able to bring in qualified officers.

"Public's patience is wearing thin, and it's time for stronger laws that help ensure people who victimize others are held accountable, and then we need to focus on the retention and recruitment of the right people into this amazing profession," said Chambers.

Long Beach Police is currently hiring for its next cadet class. As far as violent crime, they have increased patrols in those areas.

Also, officers and neighborhood bike teams are engaging more with the community in an effort to identify more leads.