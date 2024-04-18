Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at Long Beach park

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting after gunfire apparently erupted at a park.

The shooting happened at MacArthur Park, in the area of 14th Street and Gundry Avenue just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Aerial footage showed two separate crime scenes that were taped off amid an investigation. According to police, officers were notified of a suspect in the area possibly armed with gun.

When officers made contact with the suspect, they saw him with the firearm.

It's unclear exactly what exactly happened next, but police said "the suspect did not comply with officers' multiple orders to drop the firearm which resulted in an officer-involved shooting."

The suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died. Long Beach police have since recovered the firearm.

Police said no officers were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.