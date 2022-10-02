Long Beach police officers involved in shooting with man barricaded inside home

Police fired their weapons during a confrontation with an armed and barricaded man in Long Beach on Sunday, but it is unclear if anyone was struck by gunfire.

The incident started just after 10 a.m. when officers responded to the 5200 block of East 25th Street on a report of a man pointing a gun at someone.

When they got there, the suspect refused to surrender and barricaded himself inside the home. At one point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

There was no indication if the man was struck by gunfire. No officers were injured.

The SWAT team is on scene and officers are continuing to try to persuade the man to surrender. Neighbors have been evacuated. It is believed the man is alone inside the home.