Security video reveals resident set fire at Long Beach Rescue Mission Lydia House

It was determined that the lights on the Christmas tree had caused the fire, but video revealed a resident lit the fire.

A Christmas tree fire at the Long Beach Rescue Mission Lydia House has left many residents on edge after staff members revealed it was an act of arson.

It was the nightmare before Christmas. That's how residents at the Long Beach Rescue Mission Lydia House describe the night their Christmas tree erupted into flames.

"It was very scary," said Lydia House resident Mary Ascencio.

The Long Beach Fire Department said the fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 22; 47 residents were evacuated.

"The residents who had come down, you know they were sleeping. They didn't have shoes and socks on or jackets. We immediately got them over to our men's facility into the classroom and set up an emergency shelter there," said Jeff Levine, executive director for Long Beach Rescue Mission.

Levine said the fire department determined that the lights on the Christmas tree had caused the fire. But four days after the incident, a staff member mentioned that the lights were never on, revealing a shocking discovery.

"We ran the security tape and that's when we saw one of our residents light the Christmas tree on fire. She walks over with a lighter and begins the fire on the Christmas tree. She looks back and you just see the Christmas tree go up in flames," Levine said.

The Long Beach Police Department arrested 45-year-old Chasity Taylor. Levine said he was in disbelief because he provided shelter for her that night.

"Here's this person who ate with us, slept with us and went through this whole experience and tried to kill us," Levine said.

"It was evil, scary that somebody like that could be right next to you," Ascencio said.

Levine said the residents are back in the building and are now living on the second floor. But because of the extensive smoke damage, the entire first floor had to be gutted out and is now being renovated.

"We're doing everything we can to support them," Levine said.