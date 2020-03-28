LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police have arrested a man who was allegedly seen on surveillance video before he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman in her vehicle.
Police arrested Jacob William Brown, 39, of Long Beach on Wednesday and the District Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday. Brown is being held on $3.35 million bail.
The original incident was reported on Sunday, March 15. That afternoon, officers responded to a reported kidnapping and sexual assault near 4th Street and Pine Avenue. When officers arrived, a woman told them she had been sexually assaulted in her vehicle.
She said she had parked her vehicle in a parking structure and was then approached by the suspect, who forced her back into the vehicle.
The suspect then drove the victim's vehicle to multiple unknown areas where acts of the sexual assault occurred. The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived, police said.
Police obtained video from surveillance cameras in the area and released footage hoping someone recognizes the suspect and reports it to authorities. Detectives were able to follow leads that led them to identify Brown as the suspect and take him into custody.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call LBPD at 562-570-7368 or dispatch at 562-435-6711.
Long Beach police arrest suspect in kidnapping, sexual assault
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News