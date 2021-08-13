Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted 66-year-old woman, stole her car in Long Beach

EMBED <>More Videos

Police seeking man who sexually assaulted woman, 66, in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are seeking the public's help in tracking down a suspect who sexually assaulted a 66-year-old woman and stole her vehicle after breaking into her home.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to a reported burglary in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Willow Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When they arrived, a 22-year-old woman told them a man entered her residence through a window, but fled when she called 911.

About 15 minutes later, officers were sent to the area of Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue for another burglary call, which was later determined to be a sexual assault.

Police encountered the 66-year-old victim who said the suspect entered her home through a window and assaulted her before fleeing the scene in her car, a royal blue 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse with the Arizona license plate AJZ3649.

Detectives believe the same suspect is responsible for both crimes.

The man was described as being between 45- and 50-years-old with a goatee. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black knitted beanie, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen the man or the stolen vehicle was asked to call the LBPD Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368 or police dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.



City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countybreak incar theftsexual assaultinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID hospitalizations up 366% in 1-month period in LA County
LAUSD mandates COVID vaccine for all employees by Oct. 15
Florida toddler fatally shoots mother during work-related Zoom call
Father, son arrested for using fake vaccine cards in Hawaii
Family describes 12-year-old boy's 'scary' COVID battle
El Segundo police dog retiring after six years of service
Authorities seeking help finding Hesperia family missing since 2019
Show More
Compton councilman charged with fraud in election he won by 1 vote
Amur leopard cub born at Santa Barbara Zoo
Video: Andre Drummond saves son who fell into pool
CalOptima provides COVID vaccines to vulnerable OC families
Fontana police release video of officer fatally shooting unarmed man
More TOP STORIES News