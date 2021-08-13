Police seeking suspect who sexually assaulted 66-year-old woman, stole her car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach police are seeking the public's help in tracking down a suspect who sexually assaulted a 66-year-old woman and stole her vehicle after breaking into her home.Just before midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to a reported burglary in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Willow Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.When they arrived, a 22-year-old woman told them a man entered her residence through a window, but fled when she called 911.About 15 minutes later, officers were sent to the area of Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue for another burglary call, which was later determined to be a sexual assault.Police encountered the 66-year-old victim who said the suspect entered her home through a window and assaulted her before fleeing the scene in her car, a royal blue 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse with the Arizona license plate AJZ3649.Detectives believe the same suspect is responsible for both crimes.The man was described as being between 45- and 50-years-old with a goatee. He was seen wearing a black hoodie, black knitted beanie, black jeans and black shoes.Anyone who has seen the man or the stolen vehicle was asked to call the LBPD Sex Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368 or police dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.