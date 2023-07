One person was killed and two were wounded in a shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday night.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Luray Street at Rose Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Gerrit DeJongh.

The surviving victims had stable vital signs at hospitals, DeJongh said.

All of the victims were adults, but he did not disclose their genders.

Detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, DeJongh said.