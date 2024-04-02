Family demands justice for shooting death of 17-year-old girl in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a teenage girl who died after she was shot outside her Long Beach apartment is demanding justice.

The shooting happened last week near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue, according to police. Over the weekend, 17-year-old Brianna Soto's family announced that she passed away from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the teen was walking down the street when she was approached by a suspect or suspects and was shot, police said. The teen was apparently on her way home from work.

Speaking through tears, Soto's grandmother said the family is heartbroken. Maria Bravo told Eyewitness News in Spanish that her heart feels like it's shattered in a thousand pieces because they took the light of her eyes.

She added that her granddaughter was not a gang member and was a hard worker.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide but no arrests have been made.