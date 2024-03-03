Investigation underway after man stabbed to death inside Long Beach restaurant

An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed to death at a restaurant in Long Beach overnight.

An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed to death at a restaurant in Long Beach overnight.

An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed to death at a restaurant in Long Beach overnight.

An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed to death at a restaurant in Long Beach overnight.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after one person was stabbed to death at a restaurant in Long Beach overnight.

Officers responded to the Dave's Hot Chicken on 2nd Street and Covina Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday and found a man with a stab wound to his upper body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Details about what led up to the stabbing were unclear, but authorities say the preliminary investigation suggests there was a physical altercation between the victim and suspect. During that altercation, the suspect stabbed the victim and ran from the scene.

A motive for the stabbing has not been determined.