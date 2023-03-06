Man allegedly stabs another man at Long Beach strip mall; shot by police

A man who allegedly stabbed another man at a Long Beach strip mall Sunday night was shot and wounded by an arriving police officer.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- A man who allegedly stabbed another man at a Long Beach strip mall Sunday night was shot and wounded by an arriving police officer.

The shooting occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach police Officer Paige White told City News Service.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in progress, White said.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult suspect and a male adult victim, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.''

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to a hospital by paramedics and were listed in critical condition, White said.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured, she said.

An investigation was underway, White said.

