14-year-old boy hit by stray bullet at home in Long Beach; suspect at large

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot when a stray bullet went through a home in Long Beach, police said.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

Officers responded to the residence in the 1500 block of West Burnett Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said someone fired shots outside of the home and a stray bullet went through a window frame, striking the boy. He was hit in the lower body and is expected to recover.

The suspect, who has not been identified, fled the scene and remains on the run.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.