LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- After finding low positivity test rates, Long Beach Unified is suspending COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students.Superintendent Jill Baker says the district conducted about 60,000 tests of unvaccinated students during the first three weeks of school. The positivity rate was less than 1%."This low rate is a testament to the hard work families, students and staff have put in over the last few weeks," Baker wrote in a letter to the school community.Testing will cease for at least one week while the district analyzes the data.