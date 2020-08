EMBED >More News Videos Check your bank account! Millions of Americans will be getting money from the IRS, and it's not related to the stimulus money.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Could the city government in Long Beach soon give monthly payments to people who live there?The city officials considering a pilot program for universal basic income.It's not clear who would qualify, but money would come from grants and private foundations.The idea is to reduce inequality and allow people to more easily pursue education, health care, and better employment.The City Council is expected to vote on whether to move forward with the program on Sept. 1.