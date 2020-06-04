Apple is tracking iPhones stolen from its stores

Apple is sending a clear message to people who've stolen iPhones from its stores: You're "being tracked."
Apple is sending a clear message to people who've stolen iPhones from its stores: You're "being tracked."

The company is actively disabling the iPhones that are stolen from the displays of its retail stores, leaving them inoperable.

Screenshots of Apple's warning message started to pop up on sites such as Twitter and Reddit earlier this week amid global protests following the death of George Floyd.

Apple stores, which recently started reopening across the United States after months of closures due to the global pandemic, reported vandalism and theft at several locations, including in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.

MORE: Demonstrators share powerful moment with silent protest in OC
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of demonstrators joined a peaceful march in Brea on Tuesday. The march took a powerful turn when protesters later moved to a silent protest in front of police.


"Please return to Apple Walnut Street," read one message, referencing its Philadelphia location, posted to Twitter. "The device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."

Apple declined to comment on matters of security.

However, the effort isn't specific to the ongoing protests. The company has long installed special software on its stores' iPhones to track the whereabouts of stolen items. This software does not come on purchased iPhones.

In a memo sent to employees on Sunday, Apple CEO Tim Cook called the killing of Floyd "senseless" and pledged to donate to human rights groups, including the Equal Justice Initiative.

MORE: Co-founder of Black Lives Matter LA chapter discusses changes needed after George Floyd's death
EMBED More News Videos

The Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles wants to let the community know what they want to see change after the death of George Floyd.



MORE: 'Collective action can lead to change': UCLA professor discusses SoCal protests
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA professor Dr. Tyrone Howard says the wide range of people coming together during the protests is an encouraging sign.



EMBED More News Videos

A woman who attended a peaceful demonstration in Orange County on Tuesday discussed the emotional impact the experience had on her.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burglarycrimeiphoneapple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death
Video: Texas officer roughs up bystander who criticized arrest
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
VIDEO: LAPD officers seen striking protesters with batons
Fresno police officers surprise line of cars at McDonald's drive-thru with free meals
NBA owners approve 22-team season restart plan
Show More
Video shows OC deputy wearing militia symbols during protest
Officer steps in after protester is pushed to ground
Women describe violent arrest by Chicago police
Car plows through crowd of protesters in OC - VIDEO
Deputies shoot pepper balls at skateboarders in Hollywood - VIDEO
More TOP STORIES News