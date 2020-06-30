Looting suspect arrested after liquor bottles recovered at home, San Bernardino police say

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested a man accused of looting liquor from a Stater Brothers in San Bernardino.

Police say surveillance cameras at the supermarket captured Charles Haiman loading the bottles into his pickup truck last month and driving away.

By the time police tracked him down and searched his house last week some of the bottles were already gone, authorities said. The rest were returned to the store.

A photo of the recovered alcohol shows bottles of Jgermeister digestif, Jim Beam bourbon whisky and Canadian Mist whisky.

