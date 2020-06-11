STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elements Pharmacy was looted, and even though there are other businesses in the same strip mall the pharmacy was the only business targeted according to security camera footage.
"Generally, I think to myself that things like that don't happen in the San Fernando Valley," said Sherri Cherman, a pharmacist and owner of Elements Pharmacy.
The investigation into the looting is still ongoing, but Cherman believes that 25 to 30% of the pharmacy's prescriptions were taken.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, prescription drugs like Oxycodone or Vicodin can be sold for 10 times the price on the street.
In order to get the pharmacy back up and running right away, Cherman reached out to the San Fernando Valley Pharmacists Association, which is rallying volunteers to help pharmacies across the Los Angeles area that were impacted.
Elements Pharmacy is using the volunteers mainly to help customers with their prescriptions at the cashier and to help organize the inventory.
Despite the recent incident they were able to stay open.
"We are set up with twice a day delivery from our wholesaler, so in the morning whatever we realized wasn't here we were able to get by the afternoon," said Cherman.
That is why Elements Pharmacy says it is open and ready to continue helping the community.
How this pharmacy in Studio City is slowly recovering after recent looting
Elements Pharmacy in Studio City was one of the many pharmacies recently looted, and even though there are other businesses in the same strip mall the pharmacy was the only business targeted.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News