Armed robbers hold 5 different 7/11 stores at gunpoint Friday night, LAPD says

A string of L.A. 7-Eleven stores were robbed at gunpoint on Friday night.

One store manager is calling for the popular convenience store to be closed late at night.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A string of 7-eleven stores were robbed at gunpoint Friday night, according to the LAPD.

Police say the armed robberies all happened between 9 p.m. and midnight on Friday.

In total, five stores were robbed; two in Hollywood, one in Mid-City, another in Hancock Park and another in Macarthur Park.

Investigators say the incidents all involved two males with a handgun.

Surveillance video showed one of the robberies. The armed suspects went behind the register and took items with an employee standing helplessly nearby.

The robbers either took just cash or cigarettes, or both.

One store clerk told Eyewitness News that the armed robberies are just a reminder of how dangerous their job can be at night.

"After 12 o'clock one person is at 7-Eleven. This is not good," said Hashim, a manager of one of the stores. "Too much risk. I think 12 o'clock close the 7-11 is a good idea."

This comes nearly a year since deadly shootings occurred at 7-Elevens in Southern California on July 11.

Malik Patt was charged with murdering three people during the 7-Eleven crime spree.

He's still awaiting trial, but his accomplice pleaded guilty this year for his involvement in the crimes.