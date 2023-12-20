Violent fight between fans erupts during Mexico-Colombia soccer match at LA Coliseum

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captured a violent brawl that broke out between fans in the stands at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum during a Colombia-Mexico soccer match Saturday.

There have been several unconfirmed reports of someone pulling a knife during the fight. In one shot in the video, a person can be seen holding what appears to be a knife.

Footage from one video shows other fans recording the fight as it was happening.

The Los Angeles Police Department says officers were not called to the scene.

The agency added that off-duty officers were working as security during the game, but there was no official police response.