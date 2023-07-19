Caught on video: Burglar breaks into Los Angeles home tented for fumigation

A brazen burglar was caught on video breaking into a Los Angeles home while it was being fumigated, and the homeowners are speaking out as a warning to others.

WEST ADAMS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A brazen burglar was caught on video breaking into a Los Angeles home while it was being fumigated, and the homeowners are speaking out as a warning to others.

"It's scary to have somebody actually enter your home when you're not there," said Rob Dionne. "Worse, I guess, if you are there, but... you just have that feeling that somebody just entered your space and they just rummaged through everything that you have."

The incident happened early Monday morning in the city's West Adams neighborhood. The family's surveillance cameras captured the suspect in action as he took time to go through every inch of the home.

The suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of stuff from the Dionne family - everything from cameras, credit cards and jewelry.

"When somebody says put your valuables away, I think about financial things... I don't think about my sentimental valuables," said Devon Dionne.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the couple that houses tented for fumigation are often a top target for thieves.

The Dionnes say fumigation companies should give customers better warning.

"They really tell you how to prepare your house to keep your food safe, and they just said 'put your valuables away.' But what they need to say is 'Hey, this happens a lot and you should hire somebody to sit outside your house'."

Given how methodical the suspect was, they're sure he's done this before.

The family described the suspect as being 5 feet 9 inches tall with a scar on his face. They said he was wearing a shirt that said "Security One."

They're hoping the surveillance video will be the key to tracking him down before anyone else falls victim.

"We would love to get our stuff back... I think more importantly, taking somebody off the street that does this to other people is the most important thing," said Rob.

The Dionnes are now warning others to consider security if they have to have their home fumigated.

As for the suspect, anybody who recognizes him is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department.