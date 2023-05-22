Design of new bus shelters in 4 Los Angeles neighborhoods draws criticism

New bus shelters at four stops in Los Angeles are supposed to provide shade and safety to people waiting for the bus, but critics say it's not enough relief from the heat or enough room to protect all riders of public transportation.

VAN NUYS, SAN FERNANDO VALLEY (KABC) -- New bus shelters at four stops in Los Angeles are supposed to provide shade and safety to people waiting for the bus, but critics say it's not enough relief from the heat or enough room to protect all riders of public transportation.

The L.A. Department of Public Transportation unveiled four of the structures last week as part of a pilot program known as "La Sombrita." They're located in the following communities:

- Boyle Heights, Garage Avenue and Hammel Street.

- Panorama City/Van Nus, Saticoy Street and Kester Avenue.

- Watts, 103rd and Juniper streets.

- Westlake, 3rd Street and Union Avenue.

The structures are intended to provide shade during the day and light at night, but due to their size, many are saying it's not enough.

"I don't see the point of it, but I guess somebody might need it.. But for shelter, it's not a good thing," said Van Nuys resident April Miller.

"There's a lot of kids that come around here and they wait for the bus, and I know they're already hot from P.E. and stuff like that. It needs to be definitely a lot bigger though," said Hydasha Mayo, another resident.

Each "sombrita" costs roughly $10,000 - compared to $50,000 for a more traditional shelter. They're a result of a recent survey from women who requested more shade in the day and light at night.

"We have a lot of working families," said L.A. Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. "We have moms, we have loved ones who go to work before the sun is out, who come home after the sun is down. So, this creates an opportunity for them to feel safe."

After the unveiling, people were quick to respond on social media. Many took to Twitter with complaints and criticized the design.

LADOT responded to the reactions and went on to defend the design in a Twitter thread.

"La Sombrita responds to community needs and moves the needle on shade and light at bus stops today while we simultaneously work on more systemic solutions," the department tweeted.

Some riders told Eyewitness News they still feel there are better options than the chosen design.