SoCal volunteers put together thousands of care packages going to US troops in Eastern Europe

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Volunteers are creating thousands of care packages to send to U.S. troops serving in Eastern Europe, helping with the crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.It's called Operation Gratitude. Vietnam War veteran Bob Donovan is among the 400 volunteers spending their day at this operation packing warehouse in Chatsworth."It's uplifting to to see this many people turn up," he said.The volunteers put together 6,500 care packages for U.S. troops currently deployed in Eastern Europe to serve in the unresolved Ukrainian crisis."I know the value of it, having been a veteran and having received packages from home," said Donovan.Everything is donated. Everything makes a difference."The last thing that goes into our care packages, always, is a handwritten letter from grateful American to say thank you for your service," said John Laskodi, chief operating officer of Operation Gratitude."When you have a bad day in combat it's a really bad day," Donovan said. "And just to get a package with a letter in it, generally from a kid written in crayon, grammar, spelling, syntax matters little, but it says 'I pray for you, I love you, come home safely, you're my hero. That means the world."There will be more packing events in the weeks ahead. The goal is to send 30,000 care packages to troops."I have several family members in the military so I wanted to make it my goal to find a way to support, and get out there, and show every individual that they can make a difference in the lives of our American heroes," said Mary Kohaut, Miss Culver City 2022.The impact is felt all around."I always feel like I'm cheating because I think I get more from it than they do getting the package," said Donovan.