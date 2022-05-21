Armed robbery suspects in custody after chase, standoff at South LA apartment

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after a standoff inside an apartment in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.The suspects -- a man and a woman -- surrendered peacefully after they led officers on a chase around noon from downtown L.A., and then ran into the apartment near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gramercy Place, police said.Police say a 10-year-old boy was inside the apartment, along with some relatives of one of the suspects.A man walked out with the boy and let him go before surrendering. His relationship to the boy is unclear.The incident prompted a response from a SWAT team.Police say the suspects were linked to a crime spree Thursday, including a robbery in the Jewelry District.Police say security video led them to the suspects, and two weapons were recovered.An investigation is ongoing.