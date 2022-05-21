Armed robbery suspects in custody after chase, standoff at South LA apartment

EMBED <>More Videos

Chase of robbery suspects leads to standoff in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after a standoff inside an apartment in South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

The suspects -- a man and a woman -- surrendered peacefully after they led officers on a chase around noon from downtown L.A., and then ran into the apartment near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gramercy Place, police said.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was inside the apartment, along with some relatives of one of the suspects.

A man walked out with the boy and let him go before surrendering. His relationship to the boy is unclear.

The incident prompted a response from a SWAT team.

Police say the suspects were linked to a crime spree Thursday, including a robbery in the Jewelry District.

Police say security video led them to the suspects, and two weapons were recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleslos angeles countysouth los angelesburglarycar chasestandoff
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Music producer saves Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Aimee in Hollywood fire
Newport Beach neighborhood on alert after mountain lion sighting
Dog battles mountain lion to save owner's life in Northern California
Celebrate National Streaming Day with Hulu for $1/month for 3 months
Judge: COVID-19 asylum restrictions must continue on US-Mexico border
Eyewitness Newsmakers: Paying for college amid rising costs
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4K more for same seats
Show More
'Out of a 007 movie': OC suspects had car with license-plate flipper
Eugenio Derbez puts spotlight on race, class in 'The Valet'
Man killed in fire at recording studio in Hollywood, authorities say
'Power Rangers' actor charged with COVID-19 fraud
Riverside's Cali Tardka literally serves up home-cooked Punjabi meals
More TOP STORIES News