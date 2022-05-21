Armed robbery suspects in custody after chase, standoff at South LA apartment

The suspects -- a man and a woman -- surrendered peacefully after they led officers on a chase around noon from downtown L.A., and then ran into the apartment near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gramercy Place, police said.
Police say a 10-year-old boy was inside the apartment, along with some relatives of one of the suspects.
A man walked out with the boy and let him go before surrendering. His relationship to the boy is unclear.
The incident prompted a response from a SWAT team.
Police say the suspects were linked to a crime spree Thursday, including a robbery in the Jewelry District.
Police say security video led them to the suspects, and two weapons were recovered.
An investigation is ongoing.