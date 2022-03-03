Cirque du Soleil's 'OVO' show flutters into Microsoft Theater in downtown LA March 16

"We are delighted, said Janie Mallet with the "OVO" by Cirque Du Soleil tour management. "This is the first year of a 5-year residency, and partnership with the Microsoft Theater and Cirque du Soleil. And "OVO," our show, is the first one to stop here."
The show is about a colony of insects, like ants, butterflies, crickets, dragonflies and spiders, living together, that eat, work, crawl, flutter, feast, fight and court among each other.
"We're really taking a broad theme that everybody has touched and experienced, adding amazing acrobatics, beautiful music, a fun storyline to it," said "OVO" performer Kyle Cragle. "So it's really a concept that I think everyone can connect with."
The "OVO" show will be at Microsoft Theater, located at 777 Chick Hearn Court in downtown L.A., from March 16 to May 1, 2022. For more information, and to purchase tickets, click here.