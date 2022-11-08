Los Angeles City College on lockdown, classes canceled as deputies search for stabbing suspect

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown and classes were canceled for the evening after a stabbing on campus Monday.

The school announced the lockdown shortly after 3 p.m, declaring a "campus emergency" and telling students and staff to shelter in place.

A tweet said sheriff's deputies were searching for a suspect in a stabbing.

No further information was immediately available about the condition of the victim or the circumstances of the stabbing.

Online classes were still being held Monday, the school said.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.