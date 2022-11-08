WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Los Angeles City College on lockdown, classes canceled as deputies search for stabbing suspect

ByABC7.com staff via KABC logo
Tuesday, November 8, 2022 12:36AM
EMBED <>More Videos

Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown and classes were canceled for the evening after a stabbing on campus Monday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles City College was placed on lockdown and classes were canceled for the evening after a stabbing on campus Monday.

The school announced the lockdown shortly after 3 p.m, declaring a "campus emergency" and telling students and staff to shelter in place.

A tweet said sheriff's deputies were searching for a suspect in a stabbing.

No further information was immediately available about the condition of the victim or the circumstances of the stabbing.

Online classes were still being held Monday, the school said.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.