Protesters forced to leave LA Council meeting as calls for resignations continue

Protesters were cleared from the Los Angeles City Council Chamber Tuesday morning as they tried to, once again, disrupt the council's meeting, calling on the resignations of Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.

Protesters were cleared from the Los Angeles City Council Chamber Tuesday morning as they tried to, once again, disrupt the council's meeting, calling on the resignations of Councilmen Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo.

Council President Paul Krekorian issued several warnings, noting that the meeting "cannot proceed'' with disruptions before police in riot gear moved in and forced the protesters to leave.

Protesters have been trying to disrupt city council meetings since the city hall racism scandal broke, saying de León and Cedillo should resign before the city conducts its business.

On Friday, protesters were kept out of the chamber due to what officials claimed was the room reaching capacity. Neither de León nor Cedillo were present Tuesday.

Meanwhile, protesters with the Black Lives Matter group who have been camping out near de León's Eagle Rock home for the past several weeks say they want to know where de Leon is.

They say the councilmen does not appear to be living in his Eagle Rock home.

"We are launching a new phase of 'Operation Resignation' called 'Where in the world is Kevin de León?'" said Dr. Melina Abdullah with BLM in Los Angeles. "We can't find him. He's not here, he's not in city council meetings, he's not in his district office ... we don't know how he can possibly be serving the constituents of his district when no one can find him."

