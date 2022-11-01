Kevin de León meets with African American leaders in Crenshaw to discuss race divisions

De León isn't publicizing these meetings, but those he met with told Eyewitness News the discussion centered on racial divisions, Black-Latino relations, and de León's future on the city council.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Kevin de León continues to reach out to talk and apologize to the community as calls for his resignation intensify after a recording last year showed him engaging in racist remarks with other members of the council.

On Monday, the councilman, who has said he has no intentions on resigning, was in the Crenshaw district meeting with a group of African American leaders.

"I vowed that I would reach out and start the dialogue [ and ] come to Black Los Angeles, which I have been coming to, I have been having a lot of private discussions," he said.

De León isn't publicizing these meetings. Eyewitness News wasn't allowed inside Monday's meeting but community leaders shared their reactions after it was over.

The discussion centered on racial divisions, Black-Latino relations, and de Leon's future on the city council.

"Where do you stand on Black and Latino relations? What are you going do to improve them? What's your plan going forward to actually dialogue with this community and have a conversation with our community," said Earl Ofari Hutchinson with the L.A. Urban Policy Roundtable, who set up Monday's meeting and expressed having some serious concerns.

De León, and councilmembers Gil Cedillo and former president Nury Martínez were secretly recorded during a meeting with Ron Herrera, the head of the L.A. County Federation of Labor.

They made racist comments as they discussed redistricting in the city.

There's now a recall effort underway and other councilmembers and many in the community are demanding De Leon and Cedillo resign immediately.

Hutchinson is simply seeking answers.

"You already apologized, but we know apologies are not enough, what are you going do to put some body into that apology?" he asked. "Are you going to continue to have dialogue with the African American groups, community residents, are you committed to doing that? Kevin said yes, so now ... we have to wait and see, 'Are you are you in fact going to follow through?'"

De Leon responded, saying, "A lot of folks don't know my history, my history as to communities of color, especially with Black and brown empowerment policies. I have moved forward to improve the human condition of all communities. It doesn't matter who you are or the color of your skin. First and foremost the beginning of a dialogue."

During Tuesday's city council meeting, protesters were forced to leave after they attempted to again disrupt the meeting, demanding that de León and Cedillo resign.