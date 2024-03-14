Nithya Raman wins re-election to Los Angeles City Council District 4 seat

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Incumbent Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman has won re-election to her seat, surpassing 50% in last week's election and avoiding the need for a November runoff, according to the latest vote tally.

The first-term councilmember was facing a challenge for her seat from two opponents who questioned her ability to tackle the city's challenges on homelessness and crime.

Her leading opponent, deputy city attorney Ethan Weaver, issued a concession statement Thursday congratulating Raman on her win. Weaver was seen as a strong contender who was benefiting from the LAPD union and real-estate groups.

"First and foremost, I want to congratulate Councilmember Raman," Weaver wrote to his supporters. "She ran an incredibly well organized, hard-fought campaign. She stayed true to her core values and principles, even when that elicited criticism. She stood firm in her beliefs and I admire that. Councilmember Raman also never ducked an opportunity to debate, even on unfriendly turf. While we agreed on the important issues facing our city, we often have disagreed on the solutions, but we were never disagreeable. I congratulate her on a terrific victory."

The latest results from the county registrar indicate Raman received more than 32,000 votes, coming in at about 50.64%, just above the threshold to avoid a November runoff election.

Weaver in second had more than 24,000 votes, for 38.6% and Levon Baronian had almost 7,000 votes, for 10.7%.