Small fire erupts in LA City Hall after object thrown through window; arson investigation underway

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- L.A. Fire Department investigators are looking for someone who attempted to start a fire inside City Hall Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to alarms last night, and once inside, discovered evidence of a fire that had been put out by sprinklers.

The LAPD said it appears someone tossed an object through a window starting a small fire.

No reported injuries or details on what may have been damaged, but an arson investigation is underway.