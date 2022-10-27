Massive fire rips through 3-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a massive blaze that ripped through a three-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

Flames ripped through the roof of the boarded-up building located at 268 S. Los Angeles St. The blaze erupted just after 7:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Smoke billowed from the building after most of the flames were extinguished an hour later.

It is unclear was sparked the blaze. No injuries were immediately reported.

