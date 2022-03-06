Grassroots group puts on giant bake sale across LA to help Ukrainian war refugees

Get some food and do some good as over 40 different L.A. bakers, chefs, restaurants and farmers team up with others from the food industry across the state to help Ukraine war refugees.
"Seeing what's happening in Ukraine right now is absolutely heartbreaking," said Stephanie Chen, of the Gather For Good organization. "So we felt it was really important to rally, get as many people from San Francisco to San Diego together to try and do what we can from afar."
At the Santa Monica Farmers Market, it was tortillas from the Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project. At Clark Street Brentwood, it was Swedish cinnamon buns.
"We're here just to show our support, that we stand with those people in Ukraine," said Zack Hall, of Clark Street Brentwood. "So it's a great feeling that everybody's united for this, and it's especially cool that you can have such a quick turnaround.'
One hundred percent of the proceeds from each item sold will be going to two organizations working on the front lines in Ukraine, World Central Kitchen feeding Ukrainians along the border, and Libereco Partnership for Human Rights working in Ukraine.
Organizers say the response has been overwhelming.
"They're donating. They're donating. They're grabbing tortillas or they're just putting money into the jar," said Sherry Mandell, of Tehachapi Heritage Grain Project. "And people understand that this is a moment in time where they really need to step up."
"We all have different heritages, and my history, my grandparents came from there, from Lithuania, and so it's personal for me," said Santa Monica resident Lauri Gaffin.
