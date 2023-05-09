Money fuels motivation for continued street takeovers, LASD says

Street takeovers keep happening because people are making money off of them, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The department is deploying undercover detectives to try to stop street takeovers before they happen.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is weighing in on street takeovers after more took place this past weekend, saying that part of the problem is the amount of money participants have the opportunity of making from the illegal activity.

The department says auto repair and tire shops get paid sometimes thousands of dollars, under the table, to stay open all hours of the night to service vehicles that are involved in street takeovers.

"It's not going to stop. I'm 40 years old and they've been cruising Crenshaw since before I was born," said Jaaye Person-Lynn of Compton.

The department also says that people who record videos and post the takeovers online make money as well.

"Getting likes and retweets sharing that content from these illegal street takeovers are creating revenue for those participants. The spectators who are there recording and filming these acts are also making revenue and money out of these street takeovers, which is why it keeps happening," said Miguel Meza of the LASD.

Over the weekend, several cars were impounded and citations handed out after a takeover in the Valley. And several more street takeovers took place in South Los Angeles and Compton early Monday morning.

The LASD says it has undercover detectives working with CHP and LAPD to stop the incidents in the future.