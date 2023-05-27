WATCH LIVE

Bacteria exceeds health standards at several beaches in LA County; officials say stay out of water

Saturday, May 27, 2023 1:50PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This Memorial Day weekend, officials are urging the public to stay out of the water at several beaches in Los Angeles County due to unhealthy levels of beach bacteria.

Tests have concluded that the water has a level of bacteria exceeding health standards at Santa Monica Pier, Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Ray and Escondido State Beach.

Officials don't know what is causing the unhealthy bacteria levels, as they usually occur after a storm.

Due to the bacteria levels exceeding health standards, the public is being urged to stay out of the water at the beaches listed above.

