Health & Fitness

LA County health director warns against nonessential activities amid COVID surge

By
EMBED <>More Videos

LA County seeks funding to expand COVID-19 testing

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Amid a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections, Los Angeles County's public health director Tuesday urged residents to avoid non-essential activities in the coming weeks, particularly those that are indoors and involve mingling with unvaccinated or higher-risk people.

Fueled by the omicron variant of COVID-19, the county is experiencing pandemic-high levels of daily infection reports and the highest rate of virus transmission to date. The county on Tuesday reported 34,827 new infections, along with 15 more deaths.

"While we're in the surge, we do ask that you exercise more caution, even if you're vaccinated and boosted," Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting. "One way to reduce transmission is to wear a high-quality mask whenever you're around non-household members... We're also asking that over the next few weeks, we all try to avoid non-essential activities where people are unmasked and in close contact with others.

"We know how important getting together with friends is to our well-being," she said. "We need to be sure we're able to keep each other safe. The reality is that parties and events -- especially those indoors with unvaccinated individuals or those at high risk for severe illness -- make it very easy for this virus to spread. Limiting our time with others to those more essential work-related or school-related activities is a prudent action for everyone to take whenever possible."

READ MORE | Gov. Gavin Newsom asks for $2.7 billion to battle COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed spending another $2.7 billion to expand testing and boost hospital staffing, while calling for a new law to give workers more paid time off if they get sick.



With higher numbers in Los Angeles County, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday voted to try to get more money and expand testing.

The surge of COVID cases in L.A. County has been driven by the omicron variant, which spreads more easily than other coronavirus strains.

"One difference in this recent surge when compared to our previous surges is that many vaccinated people are among those infected," Ferrer said. "In part this reflects that over 80% of L.A. County residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated. And in part this is due to the ability of omicron to evade some of the protection offered by the vaccines."

READ ALSO | Does having a high COVID-19 antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
EMBED More News Videos

Can people with higher COVID-19 antibody levels wait to get their booster shot? This is a tool many people are hoping will give them reassurance, but here's what doctors recommend.



Health officials say another difference between the current surge and last year's surge is that ICU admissions for COVID are only about 10 to 15%, but there is a shortage of staff at hospitals.

"The much larger factor that we're facing is the large number of staff that have tested positive and are out on isolation protocols," said Dr. Christina Ghaly, the county's health services director. "This number is in the several hundreds and has made it virtually impossible to staff a hospital in line with the state's minimum mandatory staffing ratios."

County officials say about 2 million eligible residents have not received their first dose of the vaccine. They say that creates vulnerability since they are most likely to suffer severe illness.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeles countycoronavirus testingcovid 19 pandemiccoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
5 detained in connection with death of off-duty LAPD officer killed
Family blames Riverside County for man's COVID-19 death
83-year-old Texas great-grandmother enrolled at Harvard
LAPD officers fired for playing 'Pokemon GO' on the job lose appeal
LAUSD reopens after winter break amid omicron surge
Drivers are hit with costly repairs after driving into potholes
CA makes it easier to hire teachers amid shortages
Show More
LA health care workers push back on new asymptomatic COVID guidance
Toddlers found alone and tied up in San Antonio home, police say
Bank of America lowers overdraft fees, removes insufficient funds fees
SuperLotto Plus jackpot ticket worth $13 million sold in Moreno Valley
King of comedy takes place on the bench in new courtroom series
More TOP STORIES News