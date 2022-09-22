Armed man shot by LASD deputies in Willowbrook

Deputies responded to the scene after a woman called 911 saying a man threatened her with a gun, investigators said.

WILLOWBROOK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot in the leg by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies in Willowbrook, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun, as the deputies exited their marked patrol car and pointed the weapon at them. He was then struck in the leg by gunfire from the deputies.

No deputies were injured and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and expected to survive.

Authorities said a black replica handgun was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.