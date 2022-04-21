LA County to issue new COVID-19 health order that will bring back mask wearing on all public transit

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles County will issue a new COVID-19 health order effective Friday that will again require masks to be worn on all public transit within the county, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles.The order will also again require masks at all indoor public transportation hubs, including airport and bus terminals. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says the order is based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's opinion that mask-wearing on transit remains an essential step in preventing spread of COVID-19.The news comes after the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced it's lifting its mask requirement on all of its bus and rail lines following a federal judge striking down the Biden administration's nationwide travel mask mandate.