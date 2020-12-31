Society

'Every 10 minutes': LA County reminds people to stay home in powerful Twitter campaign

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- On average, one person dies every 10 to 15 minutes from the coronavirus in Los Angeles County.



On New Year's Eve, L.A. County Public Health started tweeting to remind people to stay home because of the rising number of deaths.

Each tweet highlights a person in the community that could die from COVID-19. Ranging from "someone's mother" to "that server at your favorite restaurant that knew your order," the tweets show how death can affect anyone and everyone.



Each tweet includes the hashtag "Every10Minutes" and ends with a message from the county reminding residents to stay home.

"Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life."


As concerns mount about "super-spreader" events that have contributed to the current COVID-19 surge, law enforcement in Los Angeles is expected to be on party patrol New Year's Eve.

