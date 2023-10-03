LA County 'books unbanned' card offers CA teens unrestricted access to all digital books

Los Angeles County has joined in on the "Books Unbanned" initiative, which offers teenagers across the state free and unrestricted access to the library's entire digital eBook and audiobook collections, which include many frequently banned titles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County is expanding teenagers' access to books, including those that have been banned.

The county's library system has joined in on the "Books Unbanned" initiative, which offers teenagers across the state free and unrestricted access to the library's entire digital eBook and audiobook collections, which include many frequently banned titles.

" [ It's ] to ensure that they have access to books that help them have the full understanding and context of their identity, their history and their experiences," said L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

Books are sometimes banned across the country for a variety of reasons, but supporters of the initiative believe this makes it possible for teens to read what they want so they can develop their own opinions on various issues and topics.

"Sometimes, it's as simple as cultural differences, sometimes it's the lived experience of LGBTQ people or people of color, sometimes it is cultural experiences," said Horvath.

The digital card system was developed in response to an L.A. County Board of Supervisors motion, directing the library to expand cards to teens statewide.

"There will be people who try to erase who we are, try to erase our history, and our understanding of one another, and the differences that should be celebrated and not erased from our communities," said Horvath, who authored the motion along with Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The digital card is available to teenagers ages 13 to 18 and allows five checkouts at a time. Once you sign up, the card is valid for one year.

