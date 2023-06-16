LA County's Parks After Dark program offers free family-friendly activities this summer

L.A. County's Parks After Dark program is a free festival that's offering a variety of activities for the family this summer.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The first night of Los Angeles County's Parks After Dark program kicked off at Mayberry Park in Whittier Thursday.

The county program is a free festival being held every weekend at 34 county parks this summer. Each week will have its own theme.

People of all ages can enjoy a variety of free activities, such as concerts, movies and games.

Parks After Dark is every Thursday through Saturday at a local county park near you until Aug. 5.

For more details, visit the county's park and recreation website.

