CHP box-in suspect to end chase in Rancho Palos Verdes

A suspect wanted for driving without license plates was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after California Highway Patrol officers boxed him in during a move that forced the driver to surrender.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) -- A suspect wanted for driving without license plates was apprehended Wednesday afternoon after California Highway Patrol officers boxed him in during a move that forced the driver to surrender.

The pursuit began Wednesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

The driver, who appeared to be the only person in the car, refused to stop as several CHP patrol vehicles trailed behind him. Authorities tell Eyewitness News he was wanted for driving without license plates and speeding.

The chase, which was a fairly slow-speed pursuit, passed through the South Bay area around 4 p.m. At one point, the suspect stopped at a red light near the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne where an officer attempted to speak with him, but the suspect continued driving.

He also moved around CHP vehicle, then maneuvered around stopped cars.

AIR7 HD captured a close-up image of the suspect, who was spotted using his phone several times.

At around 4:30 p.m., several CHP patrol vehicles managed to box in the driver in the Rancho Palos Verdes area where he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.