35 LASD deputies asked to come in for questioning, show tattoos as part of deputy gang investigation

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies have been ordered to testify about alleged deputy gangs within the department.

According to county Inspector General Max Huntsman, a letter was sent to 35 deputies on Friday, asking them to come in for questioning, show their tattoos and give up the names of any other deputies with body art linking them to two of the department's most notorious gangs.

The letter, which has since been posted on the county's Office of Inspector General's website, states that Huntsman's office is "conducting a series of witness interviews to establish the membership of the Banditos and Executioners."

The 35 deputies are considered to be "material witnesses" to the membership of the two gangs, according to Huntsman.

Each deputy is being asked to bring a photo of their tattoos and will be asked about its origin. Failing to cooperate could affect the deputies' employment, the letter states.

