2 LASD deputies injured when chase ends in crash, deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale

Officials believe the injuries were a result of the crash and not gunfire, but investigators are working to gather more details.
The incident began in Lancaster just before 8 p.m. as deputies began pursuing a reported stolen vehicle, which fled at high speeds.
The chase ended in a crash and then a deputy-involving shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue R in Palmdale.
Details on the deputies' condition were not immediately provided.
The suspect was in custody and was also brought to a hospital for injuries. It was not immediately known if the suspect was struck by gunfire.