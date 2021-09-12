2 LASD deputies injured when chase ends in crash, deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were injured after a chase ended in a deputy-involved shooting in Palmdale, officials say.

Officials believe the injuries were a result of the crash and not gunfire, but investigators are working to gather more details.

It was not immediately clear if the deputies were injured by gunfire or in a crash that happened at the end of the chase.

The incident began in Lancaster just before 8 p.m. as deputies began pursuing a reported stolen vehicle, which fled at high speeds.

The chase ended in a crash and then a deputy-involving shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue R in Palmdale.

Details on the deputies' condition were not immediately provided.

The suspect was in custody and was also brought to a hospital for injuries. It was not immediately known if the suspect was struck by gunfire.

