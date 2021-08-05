Child under 12 among new COVID-19 deaths reported in LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles County on Wednesday reported 16 additional deaths from COVID-19, including a child under the age of 12 with underlying health conditions."Sadly, Public Health has confirmed one of today's reported COVID-19 deaths is a young person under the age of 12," the Department of Public Health said in a news release. "The child who passed away was hospitalized with COVID-19 and had underlying conditions."Throughout the pandemic, six children have died of COVID-19 in the county: two under age 12 and four between 12 and 17."Our hearts go out to everyone facing the sorrow of losing a loved one to COVID-19, and to the family who lost their child, I send you my deepest condolences," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county director of public health. "Protecting those not yet eligible for vaccinations, including children under 12, should be everyone's top priority."With high levels of transmission in the community and more people needing care from our healthcare providers, increasing vaccination rates among those eligible to get vaccinated is the best way to protect children under the age of 12."The 16 new deaths announced Wednesday lifted the county's overall death toll from the virus to 24,720.Another 3,734 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, the largest single-day number since the beginning of February. The new cases gave the county an overall total from throughout the pandemic of 1,311,656.