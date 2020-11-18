LA County could reissue safer-at-home order, restrict restaurants to takeout-only if surge in COVID cases continues, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=8042646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Closure of a restaurant for even one day is a death sentence," says Ashley Wells, the owner of All Time in Los Feliz.

Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

In 11 of those counties, the state is using what it calls an "emergency brake" dropping the counties two tiers, for example from Orange to the most restrictive, Purple.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The day after a business curfew and other new orders were announced, Los Angeles County health officials on Wednesday said even tighter restrictions could be imposed if the surge in COVID-19 cases rises beyond specific thresholds.Speaking at a virtual news conference, county Public Health Director said a safer-at-home order could again be issued if the five-day average of COVID-19 cases exceeds 4,500 or if hospitalizations exceed 2,000 per day. That order would remain in effect for at least three weeks.If those same criteria are met, an overnight curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. is possible, with an exemption for essential and emergency workers.On-site dining would again be prohibited at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars if the five-day average of cases rises to more than 4,000 or if hospitalizations exceed 1,750 per day, Ferrer said. Such non-essential establishments would be limited to pickup and delivery only.