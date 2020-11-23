Los Angeles hits 300 homicides for first time since 2009

Los Angeles police announced 300 homicides have occurred in the city so far this year, a figure not seen in more than a decade.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police announced 300 homicides have occurred in the city so far this year, a figure not seen in more than a decade.

The last time there were that many reported homicides in a year was in 2009.

"A number we have not seen in over a decade-300 homicides in a year. Senseless violence & tragic loss of life," LAPD tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Our people are doing everything they can to stop the violence, but we need your help."

LAPD says anyone with information about a case can submit a tip and remain anonymous at lacrimestoppers.org. In some cases, cash rewards are given out.

It was recently revealed LAPD would disband several units due to the city's fiscal emergency. Among those set to be cut include units focused on sexual assaults, animal cruelty and homeless outreach.
