LAPD releases surveillance video of murder suspect, woman fleeing scene of downtown LA shooting

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police seeks the public's help in finding a 27-year-old man and a woman who are wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 63-year-old man in an apartment building in downtown L.A.

Officers found the victim laying on the floor of an apartment located in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street around 12:30 a.m. on June 19 when they responded to an "ambulance death investigation," according to an LAPD news release.

LAFD paramedics pronounced the victim, identified as Gerald Burrell, dead at the scene. Burrell died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.

LAPD investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area and identified the suspect in the shooting as Deshawn Dequan Porter. Investigators also noted Porter was assisted by a female suspect following the alleged shooting, but her identity could not be determined.

Police also say Porter shot at three other people in the apartment complex.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact LAPD Detective Carrero Ortiz or Detective Wright at 213-996-4118. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.

