Community members, family rally in East LA demanding justice for man with autism shot by deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

Rally in East LA calls for justice for man with autism shot by deputies

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family and community members gathered in East Los Angeles over the weekend to call for justice for a man with autism who was shot and wounded by an L.A. County Sheriff's deputy at his home in Cudahy.

Earlier this month, the mother of Isaias Cervantes called authorities for help with him, but he instead ended up in the hospital in critical condition.

The group on Sunday rallied at Florence Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard outside the sheriff's station to demand prosecution for the deputies involved. Attorneys for the family of the 25-year-old say deputies knew he has autism, is hard of hearing and suffers from mental health issues.

EMBED More News Videos

A mother is demanding justice after her 25-year-old son with autism was shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies.



Speakers at the rally cited the vulnerability of disabled people, especially those of color.

In body camera footage of the incident released last week, a deputy can be heard screaming that Cervantes was grabbing for his gun. That's when another deputy opened fire and shot him.

"In this case, it was 16 seconds from the time those deputies put hands on Isaias, who has OCD -- they were told that -- who has other challenges that were conveyed to the police, to those deputies," said Cervantes' lawyer Austin Dove. "And it still took only 16 seconds to put a shot in his back that ripped through his spine."

EMBED More News Videos

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released body camera footage of the moment a 25-year-old man with autism was shot at his home in Cudahy by a deputy.



The sheriff's department says Cervantes punched one of the deputies and tried to gauge his eyes, injuring him. The deputies involved have not been identified.

Cervantes remains in the hospital and his lawyer says he may never walk again.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angelescudahylos angeles countyautismdeputy involved shooting
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Storm bringing rain to OC, Inland Empire as it moves out of SoCal
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
LIVE: Megadoppler 7000 HD
Amount of oil leaked in OC less than originally thought: Investigators
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Show More
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
DEA busting dealers selling fentanyl-laced pills on social media
How to see early evening meteor shower peak Friday
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News