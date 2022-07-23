feel good

Dodger-themed 'churro mobile' getting big boost selling sweet treats in Lincoln Heights

Craving a sweet treat? This Dodger blue Volkswagen Beetle riding around Lincoln Heights has some of the most popular churros.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

A look inside the Dodger-themed 'Churro mobile' making big moves

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Volkswagen Beetle proudly painted Dodger blue, running across L.A.'s new Sixth Street bridge, is just the start of Carlos Pavon's American dream, and it's gaining popularity on social media.

It's also where Pavon, the owner of Churros El Bochito, runs, stores and transports his business - all of its warm churros filled with cajeta and much more, made to order.

In an interview with Eyewitness News Thursday, Pavon said that the car is well-organized to fit everything he needs.

He even called it roomy.

The idea of working out of this car came from his home country, Mexico, where bugs are known as bochitos and are very common.

Selling churros? Well, that's a family business.

Pavon said he grew up without a father, so he often ended up at street markets selling churros with his grandfather.

The Fernando Valenzuela fan said the paint was a no-brainer.

As he tugged on his Dodgers shirt, Pavon said he's been bleeding Dodger blue since childhood.

With the help of social media, things were finally looking up, but it took a lot of work, sweat and heartache for Pavon to get to this point.

Fighting back tears, he shared he almost lost his life to COVID-19. Sales were hardly there. He was desperate.

Pavon knew he had to get creative to gain a following.

His wife, however, wasn't too pleased with the car's transformation.

"You should see how my mom, how bad she told us off, just because of what we did to it," said Pavon's son, Carlos Pavon Jr. "So she got mad at us and it was pretty crazy."

That scolding was worth it.

With his bochito's blue beam beckoning anyone craving a sweet, late-night treat, Pavon works towards the next step: upholstery, and one day, his very own brick and mortar.

You can usually find Churros El Bochito out and about Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at 2317 Pasadena Ave.

Catering is also available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylincoln heightslos angelesfoodiefoodlos angelesfood truckgood newssportsfeel goodlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Kershaw helps kid check off item on his grandfather's bucket list
Rare orange lobster named Cheddar saved from becoming seafood
Paul Rudd FaceTimes boy, 12, after classmates refuse to sign yearbook
Divers help woman find her wedding ring that fell in bottom of river
TOP STORIES
UN health agency declares monkeypox a global emergency
Newport Beach robbery suspects may be linked to crimes in LA: Police
Doctor: Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain
Fast-moving Oak Fire explodes in size as it burns near Yosemite
LA's Sixth Street bridge shut down due to crash, police say
Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4
Can drones fight wildfires? New tech from CSUN says it's possible
Show More
Man accused of murdering his wife while on their honeymoon in Fiji
Ticket prices for Springsteen's shows are angering some fans
Mega Millions jackpot now $790M, nation's 4th largest prize
Marines halt new amphibious vehicle use at sea after mishaps
Banner plane slams into ocean at Huntington Beach; pilot rescued
More TOP STORIES News