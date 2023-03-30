Dodgers Opening Day: What's cooking in the kitchen at Dodger Stadium?

As the boys in blue get ready to suit up for Opening Day, there's some major prep work happening in the kitchens of Dodger Stadium.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the boys in blue get ready to suit up for Opening Day, there's some major prep work happening in the kitchens of Dodger Stadium.

The cooks will start bright and early before Thursday's game (3 a.m. to be exact) and fans will certainly have plenty to look forward to.

"It takes a whole heck of a lot of coordination between our entire team to make sure that we have everything we need for our guests, hotdogs, ketchup, mustard, French fries," said Mike Chalmers, the Director of Supply Chain and Strategy for Dodger Stadium.

Workers stayed busy Wednesday, unloading orders of fresh peanuts, tater tots and a baseball classic: Cracker Jacks.

Each season, Dodger Stadium goes through thousands of pounds of food for fans.

This includes 600,000 pounds of French fries, 420,000 pounds of peanuts, 50,000 pounds of carne asada and 260,000 pounds of nacho cheese.

Are you getting hungry yet?

Plus, there's the essential part of baseball season in Los Angeles: The Dodger Dog. Stadium officials said they go through about 16,000 Dodger Dogs per game and two million each season.

In case you were wondering, that includes 1.5 million packets of mustard!

"It's the world famous dog Dodger Dog, if you will. It's a fan favorite, and that's, you know, one item that will always be here to stay," said Dodger Stadium Executive Chef Christine Gerriets.

Plus, there's already trays of vegetables, fresh produce and garlic for those beloved garlic fries.

"Our fans love the garlic fries," said Gerriets. "I mean, you could smell it on the concourse when you're eating it, when you're walking through."

But what else will be cooking in the kitchen?

"As a matter of fact, we're working on bacon wrapped hot dogs currently," said Chalmers.

Opening Day for the Dodgers is a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 30.