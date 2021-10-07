Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer says '1 legal matter is resolved' amid sexual assault allegations

Bauer, the Dodgers' highest-paid player at $38 million, has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 under MLB's joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy. Bauer, through his representatives, has denied any wrongdoing after facing allegations of sexual assault.
He took to YouTube on Tuesday and posted a short video addressing those allegations, saying one of his legal matters has been resolved.
"I look forward to speaking about the false and misleading allegations in the future," the pitcher said, adding that "the judge's detailed decision is available and speaks for itself."
Bauer said he can't comment on anything else since legal matters are still pending.
According to ESPN, Bauer has been accused of sexual assault by a San Diego woman who stated in a request for a temporary restraining order that he choked her unconscious on multiple occasions, sodomized her without consent and punched her all over her body over the course of two sexual encounters at his Pasadena home on April 22 and May 16, the latter of which left her with injuries that prompted medical attention.
The woman said the encounters were initially consensual -- including a request to be choked unconscious, as depicted in messages between her and Bauer -- but stated during a lengthy testimony that Bauer took it too far.
An L.A. County Superior Court judge denied the woman's request for a permanent restraining order on Aug. 19, ruling that Bauer did not pose a continual threat and that the woman's injuries were not the result of anything she verbally objected to before or during the encounters.
Bauer, 30, won the National League Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2020 and signed an unprecedented three-year, $102 million contract with his hometown Dodgers in February. The deal includes two player options and pays him a salary approaching $40 million in 2021.
