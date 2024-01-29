WATCH LIVE

ABC7 has your chance to win VIP tickets to PaleyFest LA!

Check out "Loki," the thrilling Marvel Studios' series, at a screening and conversation with the stars!

Monday, January 29, 2024 5:07PM
ABC7 wants to send you to the the nation's premier TV festival, Paleyfest LA!

Six lucky winners will receive a pair of VIP tickets to see Marvel Studios' "Loki" at the Dolby Theatre on Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.

The event features an episode screening, conversation with the stars and Q&A with the audience.

Presale tickets for PaleyFest LA go on sale to Paley members Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 9 a.m. PDT at paleycenter.org. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2, 2024, at 9 a.m. PDT

Ticket giveaway open to residents of the KABC-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age. See Official Rules here.

